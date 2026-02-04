Left Menu

The Legacy of Andre Beteille: A Pillar of Sociological Thought Passes Away

Andre Beteille, a renowned sociologist and writer known for his work on India's caste system and social inequalities, has passed away at 91. He was Professor Emeritus at Delhi University and authored several impactful books. His contributions earned him the Padma Bhushan in 2005.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:59 IST
The Legacy of Andre Beteille: A Pillar of Sociological Thought Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sociologist and writer Andre Beteille passed away at the age of 91 due to age-related illness on Tuesday night, confirmed his daughter Radha Beteille.

Beteille, a Professor Emeritus at Delhi University since 2003, was a pivotal figure in the study of the caste system and social inequalities in India.

His significant literary contributions, including 'Caste, Class and Power', earned him the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

 India
2
Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

 India
4
Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026