The Legacy of Andre Beteille: A Pillar of Sociological Thought Passes Away
Andre Beteille, a renowned sociologist and writer known for his work on India's caste system and social inequalities, has passed away at 91. He was Professor Emeritus at Delhi University and authored several impactful books. His contributions earned him the Padma Bhushan in 2005.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:59 IST
Renowned sociologist and writer Andre Beteille passed away at the age of 91 due to age-related illness on Tuesday night, confirmed his daughter Radha Beteille.
Beteille, a Professor Emeritus at Delhi University since 2003, was a pivotal figure in the study of the caste system and social inequalities in India.
His significant literary contributions, including 'Caste, Class and Power', earned him the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2005.
