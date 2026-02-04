The Legacy of Andre Beteille: A Pillar of Sociological Thought Passes Away

Renowned sociologist and writer Andre Beteille passed away at the age of 91 due to age-related illness on Tuesday night, confirmed his daughter Radha Beteille.

Beteille, a Professor Emeritus at Delhi University since 2003, was a pivotal figure in the study of the caste system and social inequalities in India.

His significant literary contributions, including 'Caste, Class and Power', earned him the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2005.

