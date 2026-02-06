Left Menu

Coca-Cola India Powers Economic Growth at Magh Mela 2026

Coca-Cola India is expanding its presence at Magh Mela 2026 to support local enterprises and communities through increased hydration access, employment generation, and sustainability initiatives in Prayagraj. Collaborating with SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola enhances local ecosystems and fosters economic growth, aligning with their vision of positive community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:47 IST
Coca-Cola India is set to elevate its involvement at Magh Mela 2026, reinforcing its commitment to local communities and enterprises in Prayagraj. Beyond increasing brand visibility, Coca-Cola is actively supporting local employment and economic opportunities through strategic partnerships and innovative on-ground hydration solutions.

In collaboration with SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola has established a robust ecosystem featuring hydration carts and cooler deployments in key areas, enhancing access to chilled beverages for attendees. This approach not only streamlines the supply chain but also fosters economic prospects for small vendors and retailers, contributing to the region's socio-economic advancement.

The company is also addressing sustainability with its #MaidaanSaaf initiative, focused on responsible waste management and infrastructure made from recycled plastic. By integrating these operations into Magh Mela 2026, Coca-Cola India is setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility while demonstrating a strong neighborhood-first approach.

