Nara Lokesh Lauds New Road Project: A Gateway to Andhra Pradesh's Economic Growth

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh praised the new 6-lane road project connecting Machilipatnam Port, highlighting its potential to unlock economic opportunities. The ₹573.77 crore project promises improved connectivity and logistics efficiency. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the project's benefits, including reduced freight time and eased congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh commended the construction of a 6-lane road that will connect Machilipatnam Port, labeling it as a catalyst for new economic opportunities in the region.

The project, valued at Rs 573.77 crore, was announced by Minister of Road Transport and Railways Nitin Gadkari, sparking Lokesh's gratitude for what he termed a 'transformative support to Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure'. The new road is expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduced transportation costs, and provide direct access to the port.

Nitin Gadkari, emphasizing the project's scope, stated that it will include a 6-lane main carriageway, service roads, flyovers, and an overpass-cum-railway overbridge. The road will facilitate seamless connectivity, lower freight turnaround time, and ease traffic congestion, contributing significantly to the region's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

