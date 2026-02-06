Night of Chaos: Manipur's Tuibong Erupts in Violent Clashes

In a harrowing nine-hour standoff, protesters and security forces clashed violently in Manipur's Tuibong area. The confrontation was triggered by the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, escalating local tensions on Thursday night.

The turmoil began in the Tuibong Main Market, where young demonstrators attempted to force security personnel back to their barracks. Stone-pelting by the crowd near Tuibong Forest Gate forced an initial retreat of security forces, who later regrouped to deploy teargas shells in an effort to disperse the unrest.

Despite the use of teargas, the persistence of the protesters led to repeated confrontations, including a late-night lathi charge by security personnel. The unrest reflected deep-seated anger over perceived political maneuvers involving Kuki Zomi MLAs joining the Manipur Government, raising regional concerns.

