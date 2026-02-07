Dylan O'Brien Commends Director for Authentic Portrayal of Gay Character in 'Twinless'

Actor Dylan O'Brien shared insights into the support he received from writer-director and co-star James Sweeney while playing a gay character in the film 'Twinless'. Sweeney encouraged O'Brien, emphasizing the importance of fluidity in masculinity and femininity to deliver an authentic performance.

Sweeney emphasized the challenges straight actors face when playing queer roles, often hesitating to fully embrace the character. O'Brien echoed these observations, appreciating the trust and guidance Sweeney provided during the film's production. He acknowledged how Sweeney's expertise contributed to a more genuine portrayal, enhancing the authenticity of the narrative.

'Twinless', now available on Hulu, follows the story of Roman, played by O'Brien, developing a complex friendship with Dennis amidst shared personal grief. Following its Sundance debut, Sweeney discussed the significance of portraying queer characters as relatable, fostering empathy among audiences. By highlighting universal struggles through storytelling, Sweeney aims to normalize and humanize the queer experience in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)