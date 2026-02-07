Left Menu

Kameleo: Crafting Customized Comfort in Fashion

Kameleo, originating in Hyderabad, is advancing as a customized fashion footwear brand. With a unique in-store experience, it offers personal wearable options. Emphasizing comfort, Kameleo is expanding into international markets, aiming to broaden its global presence with roots firmly in India's fast-evolving fashion marketplace.

Updated: 07-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:24 IST
Hyderabad-based Kameleo is redefining the fashion footprint with its innovative approach to personalized footwear. By focusing on customization, the brand offers a unique experience that empowers consumers to create their personal style effortlessly. This approach is setting new standards in India's competitive fashion sector.

In a significant development, Kameleo's strategy has included the introduction of a swift, in-store customization process allowing consumers to design and receive their personalized flip-flops within two minutes. This model supports the brand's mission to provide accessible, stylish comfort to a diverse audience.

With a robust business model and a committed founding team, Kameleo is scaling its success from India to global markets. Planned expansions into countries like Nepal, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia signal the brand's international aspirations, setting the stage for its emergence as a leading player in the footwear industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

