Ghislaine Maxwell Set to Invoke Fifth Amendment Before House Committee

Ghislaine Maxwell plans to refuse answering questions at a deposition before the House's Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. She intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment right, despite previous cooperation with authorities, as detailed in a letter from U.S. Representative Ro Khanna. This follows DOJ's release of Epstein-related documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 07:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 07:04 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is set to invoke her Fifth Amendment right at an upcoming deposition with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Monday.

According to a Sunday letter from U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for aiding Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors, plans to decline answering all substantive questions.

The deposition aligns with the U.S. Department of Justice releasing millions of documents related to Epstein, yet Maxwell's approach stands in contrast to her earlier cooperation with authorities.

