Left Menu

Seahawks Lead Patriots in Defensive Super Bowl LX Clash

In a surprising Super Bowl LX matchup, the Seattle Seahawks held a 9-0 lead over the New England Patriots by halftime. With defenses dominating the game, both teams struggled offensively, resulting in numerous punts. Notably, Seattle's kicker Jason Myers scored all points for his team with three field goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 07:01 IST
Seahawks Lead Patriots in Defensive Super Bowl LX Clash

In a defensive showdown at Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks edged out a 9-0 lead over the New England Patriots by halftime. The first half witnessed defensive dominance, with both teams failing to establish any offensive rhythm, leading to eight punts over 11 possessions.

Quarterback struggles were evident as the Patriots' second-year quarterback, Drake Maye, endured three sacks for a loss of 30 yards. All points in the first half came from the Seahawks' kicker, Jason Myers. Seattle secured the initial points with a 33-yard field goal on their first drive.

While a near-miss prevented Seattle from widening their lead with a potential 86-yard touchdown connection, they capitalized on special teams efforts. Myers' two additional field goals, including a crucial one from 41 yards as the half elapsed, secured the first-half lead in this unexpected championship clash.

TRENDING

1
Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

 Global
2
The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

 Global
3
Ecuador Upsets Australia: A Davis Cup Shock

Ecuador Upsets Australia: A Davis Cup Shock

 Australia
4
SpaceX's Lunar Ambition: Building a Self-Growing Moon City

SpaceX's Lunar Ambition: Building a Self-Growing Moon City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026