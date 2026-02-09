Seahawks Lead Patriots in Defensive Super Bowl LX Clash
In a surprising Super Bowl LX matchup, the Seattle Seahawks held a 9-0 lead over the New England Patriots by halftime. With defenses dominating the game, both teams struggled offensively, resulting in numerous punts. Notably, Seattle's kicker Jason Myers scored all points for his team with three field goals.
In a defensive showdown at Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks edged out a 9-0 lead over the New England Patriots by halftime. The first half witnessed defensive dominance, with both teams failing to establish any offensive rhythm, leading to eight punts over 11 possessions.
Quarterback struggles were evident as the Patriots' second-year quarterback, Drake Maye, endured three sacks for a loss of 30 yards. All points in the first half came from the Seahawks' kicker, Jason Myers. Seattle secured the initial points with a 33-yard field goal on their first drive.
While a near-miss prevented Seattle from widening their lead with a potential 86-yard touchdown connection, they capitalized on special teams efforts. Myers' two additional field goals, including a crucial one from 41 yards as the half elapsed, secured the first-half lead in this unexpected championship clash.
