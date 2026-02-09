Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison on Monday. He was found guilty on three charges, including two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.

This trial has been the financial hub's most high-profile national security case, drawing significant attention both locally and internationally.

Lai, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, has been embroiled in a nearly five-year legal saga. He was first detained in August 2020 and was convicted on all charges on December 15.