Left Menu

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has received a 20-year prison sentence. This judgment includes charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials. The case has attracted significant attention over the past five years due to its national security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 07:47 IST
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison on Monday. He was found guilty on three charges, including two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.

This trial has been the financial hub's most high-profile national security case, drawing significant attention both locally and internationally.

Lai, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, has been embroiled in a nearly five-year legal saga. He was first detained in August 2020 and was convicted on all charges on December 15.

TRENDING

1
Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

 Global
2
The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

 Global
3
Ecuador Upsets Australia: A Davis Cup Shock

Ecuador Upsets Australia: A Davis Cup Shock

 Australia
4
SpaceX's Lunar Ambition: Building a Self-Growing Moon City

SpaceX's Lunar Ambition: Building a Self-Growing Moon City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026