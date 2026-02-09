Jack Lang Resigns Amid Epstein Links Scandal

In a scandal hitting the cultural scene of Paris, former French Culture Minister Jack Lang has resigned from his leadership role at a prominent cultural center. This follows revelations of his alleged financial connections to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, leading to a tax investigation by French authorities.

Lang, who served as culture minister under Socialist President François Mitterrand during the 1980s and 90s, is among the highest-profile figures in France impacted by the release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. He resigned before a scheduled meeting with French Foreign Ministry officials regarding the Arab World Institute position he held since 2013.

Jack Lang and his daughter, Caroline, are being investigated for possible aggravated tax fraud laundering. Reports have surfaced about financial dealings through an offshore company linked to Epstein, with Lang's name appearing frequently in the Epstein files. The ministry has begun searching for his replacement as the investigation unfolds.