Left Menu

Bad Bunny's Electrifying Super Bowl Tribute to Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny delivered a dynamic Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium, spotlighting Puerto Rican culture. Surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined the spectacle, making it a celebration of Latin music. The performance celebrated heritage, despite criticism from U.S. conservatives due to Bad Bunny's political views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 07:26 IST
Bad Bunny's Electrifying Super Bowl Tribute to Puerto Rico
Bad Bunny

In a vibrant display of Puerto Rican culture, Bad Bunny electrified the Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium. Sunday saw the reggaeton star, clad in a white suit, transport the massive audience through a high-energy journey, described as an homage to his heritage.

The performance, peppered with appearances by Lady Gaga and reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee, featured hits like 'Tití Me Preguntó' and 'Voy a Llevarte Pa PR.' A touch of surprise added with a staged wedding led to a thrilling entrance from Lady Gaga, who joined Bad Bunny to perform 'Baile Inolvidable' and 'New York.'

The halftime show concluded with a powerful message, 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love,' highlighting Bad Bunny's commitment to celebrating Latin music on America's biggest stage. Despite criticism from President Trump and other conservatives over his political views, Bad Bunny's performance marked a notable moment in mainstream American culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nashik's Ozar Airport Expansion to Propel Regional Growth Ahead of Kumbh Mela 2027

Nashik's Ozar Airport Expansion to Propel Regional Growth Ahead of Kumbh Mel...

 India
2
Yen Rallies as Takaichi's Victory Boosts Market Optimism

Yen Rallies as Takaichi's Victory Boosts Market Optimism

 Global
3
Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

 Global
4
The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026