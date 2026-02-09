Bad Bunny's Electrifying Super Bowl Tribute to Puerto Rico

In a vibrant display of Puerto Rican culture, Bad Bunny electrified the Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium. Sunday saw the reggaeton star, clad in a white suit, transport the massive audience through a high-energy journey, described as an homage to his heritage.

The performance, peppered with appearances by Lady Gaga and reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee, featured hits like 'Tití Me Preguntó' and 'Voy a Llevarte Pa PR.' A touch of surprise added with a staged wedding led to a thrilling entrance from Lady Gaga, who joined Bad Bunny to perform 'Baile Inolvidable' and 'New York.'

The halftime show concluded with a powerful message, 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love,' highlighting Bad Bunny's commitment to celebrating Latin music on America's biggest stage. Despite criticism from President Trump and other conservatives over his political views, Bad Bunny's performance marked a notable moment in mainstream American culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)