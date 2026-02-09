Triumph at the Polls: How Takaichi's Victory Transforms Japan's Economic Landscape

Japanese stocks surged to unprecedented heights while bonds declined and the yen experienced volatility after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive win in Sunday's snap election.

The victory strengthens Takaichi's position within the LDP and empowers her to advance an agenda focused on Japan's geopolitical alliances and economic security. Analysts predict short-term market adjustments, with expectations of a weaker yen and possibly heightened bond yields.

Despite the potential for temporary pressure on the Bank of Japan and possible depreciation of the yen, Takaichi's policies are set to accelerate Japan's fiscal expansion. Her administration is expected to continue pushing for significant spending and strategic foreign policies, buoyed by strong electoral support.

(With inputs from agencies.)