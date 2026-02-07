Armaan Malik's Dual Journey: Navigating Bollywood and Independent Music

In a candid interview with ANI, singer Armaan Malik evaluated India's changing music landscape, acknowledging the exciting prospects in independent music while recognizing Bollywood's enduring influence. Malik, who owes much of his fame to Bollywood, emphasized the importance of thriving in both realms for long-term success.

He stated that independent music offers unprecedented creative and financial avenues, attracting artists with its promise of freedom and vision. However, he was careful to stress that independent and Bollywood music can coexist, each serving crucial roles in an artist's growth.

Malik also disclosed that he has nearly 15 unreleased English songs, aiming for global reach and exploring personal artistry over polished productions. This phase, described as a 'rebirth,' marks a shift toward vulnerability and more live performances, with a focus on authenticity in both visual and sonic elements.