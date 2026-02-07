Left Menu

Armaan Malik's Dual Journey: Navigating Bollywood and Independent Music

Singer Armaan Malik discusses the evolving dynamics in India's music industry, emphasizing the need to balance Bollywood and independent music. He reveals plans for new English songs, marking a 'rebirth' in his career. This shift towards greater artistic freedom and personal expression comes amid industry changes and discussions.

Updated: 07-02-2026 15:01 IST
Armaan Malik (Photo/@armaanmalik). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid interview with ANI, singer Armaan Malik evaluated India's changing music landscape, acknowledging the exciting prospects in independent music while recognizing Bollywood's enduring influence. Malik, who owes much of his fame to Bollywood, emphasized the importance of thriving in both realms for long-term success.

He stated that independent music offers unprecedented creative and financial avenues, attracting artists with its promise of freedom and vision. However, he was careful to stress that independent and Bollywood music can coexist, each serving crucial roles in an artist's growth.

Malik also disclosed that he has nearly 15 unreleased English songs, aiming for global reach and exploring personal artistry over polished productions. This phase, described as a 'rebirth,' marks a shift toward vulnerability and more live performances, with a focus on authenticity in both visual and sonic elements.

