SilkLink Sparks New Era of Syrian-Saudi Cooperation

Syria and Saudi Arabia have signed multibillion-dollar investment deals aimed at revitalizing Syria's economy, including major telecommunications and aviation projects. As Western sanctions are lifted, these agreements mark a shift, symbolized by the SilkLink telecommunications project and a new international airport in Aleppo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:18 IST
Syria and Saudi Arabia have forged significant investment agreements in a bid to rejuvenate Syria's post-war economy. Central to these deals is a major telecommunications project, a new airline, and an airport in northern Syria, signaling a transformative period for the nation.

Abdulsalam Haykal, Syria's communications minister, highlighted the SilkLink project, a nearly USD 1 billion initiative that will position Syria as a telecommunications nexus connecting Asia and Europe. The project involves extensive laying of cables over the next two years.

This cooperation is further demonstrated by a water agreement between Syria and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and the launch of Flynas Syria, a new budget airline. An investment fund is also set to develop Aleppo's international airport, expected to handle 12 million passengers annually.

