Left Menu

Pigeon Quarrel Turns Violent: Stabbing in Central Delhi

Four individuals, including a minor, were arrested for stabbing a man due to a neighborhood feud in central Delhi. The altercation revolved around issues of loud noise and pigeon-rearing. Prompt police action saved the victim's life, and the suspects were apprehended while fleeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:22 IST
Pigeon Quarrel Turns Violent: Stabbing in Central Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody in connection with a dramatic incident in central Delhi that culminated in a man's stabbing. The violent clash reportedly stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood dispute regarding excessive noise and pigeon-keeping.

The situation unfolded in the I P Estate region, where police discovered the victim in grave condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Swift action by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Dalal, who personally transported the victim to a hospital, was instrumental in saving his life.

Investigations revealed that the attack was a result of a long-standing rivalry involving noise complaints and pigeon disturbances, which erupted into violence. The attackers, identified as Rajkumar, Nonu alias Shivam, Vishal, and a minor, were apprehended within 12 hours, along with the recovery of two knives allegedly used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India
2
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
3
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
4
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026