Pigeon Quarrel Turns Violent: Stabbing in Central Delhi
Four individuals, including a minor, were arrested for stabbing a man due to a neighborhood feud in central Delhi. The altercation revolved around issues of loud noise and pigeon-rearing. Prompt police action saved the victim's life, and the suspects were apprehended while fleeing.
Four individuals, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody in connection with a dramatic incident in central Delhi that culminated in a man's stabbing. The violent clash reportedly stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood dispute regarding excessive noise and pigeon-keeping.
The situation unfolded in the I P Estate region, where police discovered the victim in grave condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Swift action by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Dalal, who personally transported the victim to a hospital, was instrumental in saving his life.
Investigations revealed that the attack was a result of a long-standing rivalry involving noise complaints and pigeon disturbances, which erupted into violence. The attackers, identified as Rajkumar, Nonu alias Shivam, Vishal, and a minor, were apprehended within 12 hours, along with the recovery of two knives allegedly used in the crime.
