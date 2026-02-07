Blaze Erupts at East Delhi Garbage Dump
A fire erupted at a garbage dump in Shahdara, East Delhi, and spread to nearby vehicles. Firefighters quickly responded, dispatching seven fire tenders to the site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as firefighting operations continue. The incident highlights the risks associated with waste management in urban areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire erupted at a garbage dump in East Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday evening, according to Delhi Fire Services.
Firefighters promptly received a call at 8:36 pm and responded with seven fire tenders to the scene. The blaze quickly escalated, affecting three to four vehicles in the vicinity.
Firefighting efforts are actively ongoing, with no reported injuries so far, providing a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in urban waste management challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response
Tragic Backyard Blaze: Unanswered Questions Surround a Mysterious Death
Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Pacific Mall During Maintenance
Blaze at Telangana Forensic Science Lab: Swift Action Averts Major Damage
Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control