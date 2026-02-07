Blaze Erupts at East Delhi Garbage Dump

A significant fire erupted at a garbage dump in East Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday evening, according to Delhi Fire Services.

Firefighters promptly received a call at 8:36 pm and responded with seven fire tenders to the scene. The blaze quickly escalated, affecting three to four vehicles in the vicinity.

Firefighting efforts are actively ongoing, with no reported injuries so far, providing a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in urban waste management challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)