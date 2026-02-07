Left Menu

Mirwaiz Condemns Tragic Mosque Attack in Pakistan

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, condemned the suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan that killed over 30 people. He expressed deep pain over the attack during Friday prayers in Islamabad. He extended sympathies to victims' families and wished for peace and recovery.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leading cleric in Kashmir, has spoken out against the tragic suicide bombing that claimed more than 30 lives in a mosque in Pakistan.

The attack, which occurred during Friday prayers at an Imambargah in Islamabad, was described by Mirwaiz as a deeply painful incident and strongly condemnable.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and called for peace, patience, and unity amid such distressing times.

