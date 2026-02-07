Mirwaiz Condemns Tragic Mosque Attack in Pakistan

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leading cleric in Kashmir, has spoken out against the tragic suicide bombing that claimed more than 30 lives in a mosque in Pakistan.

The attack, which occurred during Friday prayers at an Imambargah in Islamabad, was described by Mirwaiz as a deeply painful incident and strongly condemnable.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and called for peace, patience, and unity amid such distressing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)