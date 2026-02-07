Mirwaiz Condemns Tragic Mosque Attack in Pakistan
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, condemned the suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan that killed over 30 people. He expressed deep pain over the attack during Friday prayers in Islamabad. He extended sympathies to victims' families and wished for peace and recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leading cleric in Kashmir, has spoken out against the tragic suicide bombing that claimed more than 30 lives in a mosque in Pakistan.
The attack, which occurred during Friday prayers at an Imambargah in Islamabad, was described by Mirwaiz as a deeply painful incident and strongly condemnable.
He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and called for peace, patience, and unity amid such distressing times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation
Tragedy Strikes Dance Troupe in Bihar: Two Dead, Two Critical
Tragedy at Surajkund: Inspector Killed in Swing Collapse
Tragedy Strikes: Academic Pressure Under Scrutiny in Triple Suicide Case
Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Heroic Police Inspector Killed, 11 Injured in Swing Collapse