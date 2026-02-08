Left Menu

Caleb McLaughlin Eyes Spider-Man Role: Miles Morales in Live-Action

Caleb McLaughlin, known for 'Stranger Things', expresses interest in playing Miles Morales in a live-action adaptation. He feels a deep connection to the character and the 'Spider-Verse' narrative. Recently, speculation arose about his casting due to shared gymnastics videos on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:53 IST
Caleb McLaughlin, famed for his role in 'Stranger Things', has expressed a strong desire to take on the iconic role of Miles Morales in a live-action Spider-Man adaptation. Known for his work in the animated 'Spider-Verse' franchise, Miles Morales is a character that captures something larger than life for McLaughlin.

In a recent interview at the premiere of his newest project, 'Goat', McLaughlin spoke passionately about his connection to the character, especially given his New York Bronx roots and how they resonate with the 'Spider-Verse' story. His interest has only fueled rumors about the actor stepping into the role after he recently shared gymnastics training clips.

With 'Goat' marking a new chapter in his career after the completion of 'Stranger Things', where he played Lucas, McLaughlin looks forward with excitement. The animated film, featuring a star-studded voice cast, tells the story of Will, a goat pursuing his dream in professional roarball. McLaughlin's potential involvement in a live-action 'Spider-Man' further cements his rising trajectory in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

