Slovenia Seeks to Ban Social Media for Under-15s

Slovenia is preparing to implement legislative measures aimed at restricting social media use for children under the age of 15, Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arcon announced at a news conference on Thursday.

The nation of two million is joining Spain and Greece, which have already proposed similar bans, reflecting Europe's growing apprehensions regarding the potentially addictive nature of social media platforms. Arcon also noted that the Slovenian Education Ministry, along with experts in education and digital technology, will play a crucial role in crafting the law that aims to shield children and adolescents from the adverse effects of social media.

"This issue has gained significant traction globally and across Europe in recent months. Through this proposal, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding our children," Arcon stated following a government session. He highlighted Slovenia's intentions to regulate social networks that host shared content, specifically mentioning TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram as primary focuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)