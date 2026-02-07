Delhi Police Busts Social Media Gun-Glory Stunt

Delhi Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man in Dwarka, identified as Sunny, for allegedly flaunting a firearm on social media reels to boost his online presence, an official reported on Saturday.

Sunny, from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, was detained following careful surveillance of social media, where he showcased the weapon. Subsequently, police set up a trap near Urban Extension Road-II in Chhawla, intercepting him with a loaded firearm and a live cartridge in his possession.

A case under the Arms Act has been filed at Chhawla police station. police revealed Sunny procured the gun earlier this year from an acquaintance in Bihar. Efforts are ongoing to trace the firearm's origin and identify individuals involved in the illicit arms supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)