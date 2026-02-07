Amit Shah Reviews J&K Development Push, Focus on Power, Tourism and Connectivity

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting in Jammu to assess the progress of major development projects underway in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to building a “developed and prosperous J&K” under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The meeting reviewed advancements across critical sectors including road infrastructure, power generation, industry, tourism, and digital connectivity through 4G expansion and optical fibre networks.

Senior leadership present included Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah, the Union Home Secretary, and top officials from both the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Comprehensive Review of Key Growth Sectors

Shri Amit Shah undertook an extensive sector-wise evaluation of flagship development initiatives, noting that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed “unprecedented progress” in recent years due to sustained efforts to accelerate infrastructure and economic development.

He emphasized that the Union Territory must unlock the full potential of its hydropower capacity, given its strategic advantage as one of India’s most resource-rich regions for renewable energy.

“Jammu and Kashmir needs to develop the full potential of its hydropower projects,” the Home Minister said, underlining that clean energy expansion could become a cornerstone of the region’s economic transformation.

Welfare Saturation and Last-Mile Delivery

The Home Minister called for special focus on achieving 100% saturation of central welfare schemes, ensuring that the benefits of development projects reach every eligible citizen.

This approach aligns with the Government of India’s broader governance model aimed at inclusive growth, targeting universal coverage of housing, drinking water, health insurance, rural livelihoods, and social security measures.

Tourism Momentum Remains Strong

Shri Shah highlighted that the enthusiasm of tourists from across India to visit Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated, signaling renewed confidence in the region’s stability and hospitality sector.

He called for aggressive marketing of J&K’s tourist destinations in other states, along with efforts to diversify tourism circuits beyond traditional hotspots.

“The Government of India will provide all possible assistance in the plan to develop new tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir,” he assured.

Tourism is widely viewed as a high-impact employment generator for local youth, supporting sectors such as transport, handicrafts, hotels, and cultural enterprises.

Push for Sports Infrastructure and Youth Engagement

In a significant focus on youth empowerment, Shri Amit Shah stressed the need to strengthen sports infrastructure and establish sports academies across Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted that the government will engage with national sports bodies to mobilize investments of around ₹200 crore to develop modern facilities and training ecosystems.

The initiative aims to connect youth with development pathways while promoting discipline, talent, and national integration through sports.

Dairy Sector Expansion Through NDDB Support

Shri Shah also called for boosting the dairy sector in Jammu and Kashmir through collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The move is expected to enhance rural incomes, improve milk procurement systems, and strengthen cooperative-based dairy development in the Union Territory.

J&K Included in SASCI Scheme for the First Time

In a landmark fiscal development, Jammu & Kashmir has been brought under the ambit of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for the first time in FY 2025–26.

This enables the Union Territory to access 50-year interest-free loans for capital infrastructure projects, significantly expanding its ability to finance long-term development priorities.

The Home Minister underlined that strengthened fiscal discipline would help stabilize the UT’s fiscal deficit over time and ensure sustainable growth.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision: J&K as a National Priority

Shri Amit Shah reiterated that India is steadily progressing toward the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

He emphasized that the Government of India will continue extending wholehearted support to Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the Union Territory becomes a leading contributor to the national development story.

Shri Shah’s visit reflects the Centre’s firm resolve to make development, peace, and security in Jammu and Kashmir a foremost national priority.