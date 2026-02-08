Left Menu

Swing Tragedy at Surajkund Mela Sparks Political Outcry

Anurag Dhanda, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, blamed the Surajkund swing tragedy on the Haryana government's negligence. The incident resulted in the death of a police inspector and injuries to 12 others. Dhanda accused BJP officials of neglecting safety protocols and urged for stricter accountability.

Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:22 IST
Senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda has accused the Haryana government of negligence following the Surajkund swing tragedy that claimed the life of a police inspector and injured 12 others. The 'Tsunami' swing collapsed during the Surajkund International Self-Reliant Crafts Mela, causing widespread shock and condemnation.

Dhanda criticized a Haryana minister for attributing the accident to 'God's will' and demanded accountability from the government officials, questioning their commitment to public safety. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's negligence was to blame and called for reparations and stricter action against those responsible.

Haryana's Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma acknowledged the incident's pain and stressed the necessity for a probe into the causes of the collapse. Opposition leaders echoed demands for greater safety measures, signifying a broader call for enhanced security at public events.

