Tragedy in Janakpuri: Negligence and Justice Post Biker's Fatal Fall
A biker's tragic death in Janakpuri has led to the arrest of a laborer and a subcontractor for not informing authorities about the incident. The victim's family searched overnight without success. The subsequent arrests have intensified calls for a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi biker's tragic fall into a pit in Janakpuri has sparked a police investigation and public outcry. The victim, Kamal Dhyani, 25, fell into a 15-foot pit while returning home. Despite early awareness of the accident, neither a laborer nor a subcontractor informed police.
Yogesh, a laborer at the scene, and Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a subcontractor, are under arrest for concealing details of the fall. Dhyani's family, left searching in vain across hospitals and police stations, found him deceased hours later. The delay and negligence have drawn ire from local residents.
As part of the investigation, officials are analyzing CCTV evidence. The arrests have heightened demands for accountability. With the Delhi Jal Board's involvement under scrutiny, three officials have faced suspension. Affected locals continue to seek justice, voicing their grievances through candlelight vigils.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Janakpuri
- biker
- pit
- fatality
- arrest
- investigation
- justice
- negligence
- Kamal Dhyani
ALSO READ
Inside the Epstein Investigation: Untangling the Web of Mystery
Stepfather Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Stepdaughter
Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam Investigation
Unraveling the Mystery: Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case