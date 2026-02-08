Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

The Congress party has launched a scathing criticism against the BJP following the posting of a controversial video on the BJP Assam unit's X handle. The video, which has since been deleted, allegedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma using a rifle to take aim at two individuals of minority background, with a caption reading 'point-blank shot.'

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and spokespersons have accused the BJP of promoting genocidal ideologies, calling the act a 'dream harboring mass murder' that the administration has long envisioned. Venugopal insists that such 'venom' cannot be dismissed as mere trolling but is a dangerous 'poison' spread from top leadership, demanding that the judiciary take strict action against this.

Supriya Shrinate and Shama Mohammed of Congress further emphasized that the video was symptomatic of the BJP's disregard for minority rights, which is reflected in the silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They urge the Supreme Court to act swiftly instead of remaining a 'mute spectator' to such incendiary content. The Congress concludes by demanding judicial intervention to prevent further societal disharmony.

