Kerala's Call for Unity: Secularism vs. Communalism

During a massive gathering in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for secular unity against communalism, lauding Samastha for its secular stance. Criticizing efforts to undermine India's pluralism, he asserted Kerala's commitment to diversity. Samastha's president advocated for community tolerance and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:34 IST
In a rally marking the centenary conference of Samastha, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a communal front to fight the divisive forces threatening the nation's secular fabric. Speaking to a massive audience, he lauded the Sunni scholars' group for its unwavering stance against extremism and terrorism, crediting them with reinforcing the state's culture of secularism.

Vijayan criticized apparent efforts by the central government to transform India's richly diverse society into a monolithic structure. He condemned attempts to use religion as a criterion for citizenship and pledged that Kerala would not support such measures, reinforcing that no detention camps for citizenship would be established in the state.

Meanwhile, Samastha President Sayyid Muhamad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal urged for return to unity among Sunni organizations and reiterated the community's commitment to national welfare and peace, advocating for tolerance in the face of aggression. The event also saw participation from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D Sivakumar and Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

