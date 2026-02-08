Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi convened with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Aminul Islam, in Lahore. The meeting, orchestrated amid escalating tensions around Pakistan's proposed boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, signals hopes for a breakthrough.

The venue, Gaddafi Stadium, also hosted ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja, tasked with mediating the dispute. The pivotal February 15 match in Colombo faces uncertainty as Pakistan questions security and solidarity concerns. However, with Khwaja's influential presence, a resolution seems attainable.

Talks continued virtually with some ICC board members, focusing on convincing the PCB to secure governmental approval. With Bangladesh previously replaced by Scotland due to a security-based withdrawal, the issue's complexity deepens. The international cricket community is keen on maintaining event integrity, urging diplomacy over boycott.