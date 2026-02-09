Jimmy Lai: From Media Mogul to Political Prisoner

Jimmy Lai, the once-prominent media mogul from Hong Kong, is a divisive figure. For his supporters, he symbolizes the struggle for democracy. However, the government views him as a traitor. His recent conviction for conspiring to commit sedition marks a pivotal chapter in Hong Kong's ongoing battle over press freedom.

Lai, 78, awaits sentencing after his conviction in December. His journey from a stowaway to a garment industry giant, and eventually to a media tycoon and political activist, underscores the tensions between China and Hong Kong. Lai founded the Apple Daily, a newspaper critical of Beijing, which became evidence in his trial.

Despite his imprisonment since December 2020, Lai remains a resolute figure, drawing strength from his faith. His actions and writings, as supporters argue, were not born from malice but from a desire to uphold truth in the face of increasing authoritarian control.