Jimmy Lai: From Media Mogul to Political Prisoner

Jimmy Lai, a former Hong Kong media tycoon, is heralded by supporters as a pro-democracy icon and denounced by authorities as a traitor. After being convicted of sedition, Lai's trial highlighted China's control over Hong Kong, reinforcing Beijing's crackdown on press freedoms since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-02-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 06:21 IST
Jimmy Lai, the once-prominent media mogul from Hong Kong, is a divisive figure. For his supporters, he symbolizes the struggle for democracy. However, the government views him as a traitor. His recent conviction for conspiring to commit sedition marks a pivotal chapter in Hong Kong's ongoing battle over press freedom.

Lai, 78, awaits sentencing after his conviction in December. His journey from a stowaway to a garment industry giant, and eventually to a media tycoon and political activist, underscores the tensions between China and Hong Kong. Lai founded the Apple Daily, a newspaper critical of Beijing, which became evidence in his trial.

Despite his imprisonment since December 2020, Lai remains a resolute figure, drawing strength from his faith. His actions and writings, as supporters argue, were not born from malice but from a desire to uphold truth in the face of increasing authoritarian control.

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

