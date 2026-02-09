Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy': A Dark Thriller Born from Spontaneity
Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' embraces spontaneity, with actors Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt sharing unique insights into its creation. Recounting unconventional auditions and intense physical transformations, they reveal the gripping narrative of an insomniac former cop's double life. The dark thriller debuts on Zee5 in February 2026.
Anurag Kashyap's latest cinematic venture, 'Kennedy', is a film where spontaneity meets storytelling. Actors Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt revealed to ANI the film's unconventional journey from concept to critical acclaim.
Sunny Leone recounted her first interaction with Kashyap, which led to her auditioning for the role of Charlie. Describing the process as straightforward yet mystifying, she revealed she never saw the full script, only her scenes, underscoring the uniqueness of Kashyap's direction. Bhatt shared his own preparation for the role was intense, involving drastic physical transformations dictated by the director's vision.
The film, shot in 180 locations across Mumbai, leverages the city's character in its post-Covid setting. Both Leone and Bhatt praised Kashyap's meticulous direction. The film's trailer, released on Sunday, offers a glimpse into the gritty world of Uday Shetty, aka 'Kennedy'. Scheduled to stream on Zee5 from February 2026, 'Kennedy' promises a dark narrative of redemption and mystery.
