England Edges Nepal in Last-Ball T20 World Cup Thriller
England eked out a four-run victory against Nepal in a tense Group C match at the Twenty20 World Cup. Nepal's spirited chase almost clinched a stunning win but fell short. Harry Brook's and Jacob Bethell's fifties, along with Sam Curran's decisive final over, secured England's narrow success.
In a gripping display of cricket, two-time champions England narrowly defeated a resilient Nepal by four runs during a Group C thriller at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday. England's innings featured vital contributions from captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, laying the foundation for their victory.
Facing a daunting chase of 184-7, Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel and supported by Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee, showed commendable fighting spirit. Lokesh Bam's late fireworks put England on edge, but Sam Curran's composed final over sealed England's victory, as Nepal ended on 180-6.
Meanwhile, in Colombo, Sri Lanka overcame Ireland by 20 runs in a Group B match. Propelled by their spin duo Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka defended their total of 163-6 by bowling out Ireland for 143.
