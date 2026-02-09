Design IncrediBowl: Revolutionizing Networking in the Architecture Fraternity

In an innovative twist on conventional networking, Design IncrediBowl aims to unite architects and designers across India through competitive bowling. Organized by Tangent Networking Services, this event promises to transform the way industry professionals connect.

Starting in 2026 and extending into 2027, the multi-city tournament includes unique engagements like Auction Nights, where brands bid on architect-led teams, and culminates in thrilling main events. These interactions aim to transcend traditional models by leveraging sports as a medium for collaboration.

With VOX supporting the venture, the initiative underscores the significance of active participation and interactive networking, emphasizing long-term relationships within the design community. The events take place in major cities, including Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi, offering a fresh look at fostering industry bonds.

