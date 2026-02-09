Left Menu

Design IncrediBowl: Revolutionizing Networking in the Architecture Fraternity

Design IncrediBowl is a unique bowling tournament organized by Tangent Networking Services in 2026-2027. It promotes networking and engagement within the architecture and design communities across major Indian cities. The initiative includes Auction Nights, practice sessions, and main tournaments, fostering collaboration and dialogue through a shared sporting experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:04 IST
Design IncrediBowl: Revolutionizing Networking in the Architecture Fraternity
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative twist on conventional networking, Design IncrediBowl aims to unite architects and designers across India through competitive bowling. Organized by Tangent Networking Services, this event promises to transform the way industry professionals connect.

Starting in 2026 and extending into 2027, the multi-city tournament includes unique engagements like Auction Nights, where brands bid on architect-led teams, and culminates in thrilling main events. These interactions aim to transcend traditional models by leveraging sports as a medium for collaboration.

With VOX supporting the venture, the initiative underscores the significance of active participation and interactive networking, emphasizing long-term relationships within the design community. The events take place in major cities, including Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi, offering a fresh look at fostering industry bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

 India
2
Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

 Global
3
Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Changing Partnership

Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Cha...

 India
4
Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026