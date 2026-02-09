J J Valaya: Celebrating Indian Royalty in Fashion

Designer J J Valaya, famous for his opulent collections that reconceptualize luxury and craftsmanship in traditional attire, continues to celebrate India through fashion. Valaya, who launched his brand in 1992, has established a significant presence in Indian luxury fashion.

The designer recently unveiled his latest collection, 'The Valaya Man,' during the grand finale of the 4th edition of India Men's Weekend 2026 organized by the Fashion Design Council of India and the House of Glenfiddich. Valaya emphasized that the collection aims to exhibit regal elegance and Indian craftsmanship, focusing on handicrafts, textiles, and cultural heritage.

As he showcased formal suits, bandhgalas, sherwanis, and floral lehengas, Valaya acknowledged the competition from social media but believes his primary challenge is self-improvement. Praising India's design talent on the global stage, he encouraged more designers to expand internationally.