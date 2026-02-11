Bollywood Actor Shreyas Talpade in Legal Trouble Amid Investment Scam Allegations

In a significant legal development, the Bhogaon police have registered a case against Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and 12 others in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The allegations center around an investment scam that purportedly targeted unsuspecting villagers.

The case emerged after a Mohalla Mishrana resident accused Talpade and his associates of defrauding him of substantial sums in the guise of an investment opportunity at a Mumbai bank branch. Following a directive from the court, local authorities are now probing the claims, seeking further clarity on the alleged scam.

Renowned for his roles in films like 'Iqbal', 'Om Shanti Om', and the 'Golmaal' series, Shreyas Talpade is a noted actor and filmmaker in the Hindi and Marathi cinema. His recent portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 'Azad Bharat' has kept him in the public eye, further intensifying interest in the unfolding legal proceedings.