Court Orders CarryMinati to Cease Defamatory Content Against Karan Johar
A court has issued an interim order instructing YouTuber Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, to stop producing defamatory content about filmmaker Karan Johar. The order followed a lawsuit filed by Johar, prompting social media platforms to remove Nagar's videos targeting Johar.
- Country:
- India
A judicial directive has been issued against YouTuber Ajey Nagar, famously known as CarryMinati, prohibiting the creation and distribution of content deemed defamatory, vulgar, and abusive towards filmmaker Karan Johar.
The court, presided over by Civil Judge P G Bhosale, ruled in favor of an interim order following a lawsuit by Johar. The suit was aimed at halting videos perceived as damaging to Johar's reputation, rigorously built over decades.
Legal representation for Johar, DSK Legal, emphasized the urgent need for a temporary injunction. Despite claims by Nagar's legal team of removing the contentious videos, the court determined that a prima facie case existed, instructing all named parties and social media platforms, including Google and Meta, to take down the videos.
