Rahul Bhat Shines in Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy': A Long-Awaited Release

The film 'Kennedy', starring Rahul Bhat and directed by Anurag Kashyap, faced unexpected delays in release despite a successful debut at Cannes. The movie, screened at various festivals, will finally be available on ZEE5 from February 20, featuring a gripping tale of an insomniac ex-cop's quest for redemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new film titled 'Kennedy', helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and starring Rahul Bhat, has faced unexpected hurdles before its release.

Despite garnering praise at international film festivals including Cannes, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation, the film's release was delayed. Production disagreements, although the movie had censor board clearance, held it in limbo.

'Kennedy', set to stream on ZEE5 from February 20, follows the story of an insomniac ex-cop entangled in corruption while searching for redemption. The movie also stars Sunny Leone and Mohit Takalkar and marks another chapter in the collaborative saga of Bhat and Kashyap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

