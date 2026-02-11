Rahul Bhat Shines in Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy': A Long-Awaited Release

A new film titled 'Kennedy', helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and starring Rahul Bhat, has faced unexpected hurdles before its release.

Despite garnering praise at international film festivals including Cannes, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation, the film's release was delayed. Production disagreements, although the movie had censor board clearance, held it in limbo.

'Kennedy', set to stream on ZEE5 from February 20, follows the story of an insomniac ex-cop entangled in corruption while searching for redemption. The movie also stars Sunny Leone and Mohit Takalkar and marks another chapter in the collaborative saga of Bhat and Kashyap.

(With inputs from agencies.)