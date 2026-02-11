Left Menu

Salman Khan's Surprise Appearance Sparks Debate at RSS Event

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended inviting Bollywood star Salman Khan to an RSS event, causing political debate. Critics questioned the move, while supporters praised Khan's participation. The event celebrated RSS's centenary, with central discussions on patriotism and inclusivity.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a prominent event at Mumbai's Nehru Centre over the weekend, celebrating its centenary with a keynote speech from Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Unexpectedly, Bollywood star Salman Khan was in attendance, sparking significant political discourse.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended Khan's presence, highlighting his status as an Indian national who values the country's traditions and culture. Shinde questioned criticisms by leveraging Khan's participation as an implicit endorsement of Indian patriotism.

The event elicited contrasting reactions. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wondered if Khan's presence was a statement on inclusivity within the RSS, while state BJP minister Nitesh Rane praised Khan, controversially asserting that the actor is 'more Hindu' than some political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

