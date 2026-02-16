Left Menu

Dreaming Big in 'Bandwaale': Shalini Pandey's Poetic Journey

Shalini Pandey relives her journey from a small town girl to actress through her character Mariam in the Prime Video series 'Bandwaale'. The show reflects her own experiences of overcoming familial resistance to pursue her dreams and highlights the challenges and triumphs faced along the way.

Shalini Pandey, best known for her roles in 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Maharaj', channels her personal journey in the Prime Video series 'Bandwaale'. In the series, Pandey depicts Mariam, a poetess who dares to dream big despite societal constraints.

Pandey shares how playing Mariam brought back memories of her own struggles, particularly a confrontational scene mirroring discussions with her father when she first expressed her desire to become an actress. This role has allowed her deeper insights into the perspectives of her family.

Reflecting on her current relationship with her father, Pandey believes he is proud of her achievements, despite their reserved expressions of emotion. The series, penned by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, and featuring compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, is produced by OML Entertainment.

