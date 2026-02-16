Bridging Cultures: Grand Mufti's Meeting with PM Modi

In a significant meeting, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various pressing topics on Monday. The discussion aimed at enhancing social harmony, promoting education, and fostering brotherhood across the nation.

Prime Minister Modi shared insights into their discussions on platform X, emphasizing the fruitful interaction and acknowledging Ahmad's efforts in strengthening societal bonds. Photographs from the meeting were also posted, highlighting the importance of this engagement.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the tenth Grand Mufti since February 2019, is a prominent Sunni scholar from Kerala. He leads the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, playing a crucial role in the country's religious and social dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)