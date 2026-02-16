Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Grand Mufti's Meeting with PM Modi

Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, engaged in constructive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on social harmony, education, and brotherhood. Their meeting underscored efforts towards improving societal dynamics, as evidenced by Modi's acknowledgment on social media. Ahmad, a leading Sunni scholar, has been serving since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:11 IST
In a significant meeting, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various pressing topics on Monday. The discussion aimed at enhancing social harmony, promoting education, and fostering brotherhood across the nation.

Prime Minister Modi shared insights into their discussions on platform X, emphasizing the fruitful interaction and acknowledging Ahmad's efforts in strengthening societal bonds. Photographs from the meeting were also posted, highlighting the importance of this engagement.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the tenth Grand Mufti since February 2019, is a prominent Sunni scholar from Kerala. He leads the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, playing a crucial role in the country's religious and social dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

