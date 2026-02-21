NIELIT Signs MoU to Build India’s First Quantum & AI University Campus in Amaravati

In a major boost to India’s deep-tech ambitions, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on February 20, 2026, to establish the country’s first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence University campus in Amaravati.

The agreement was signed at the India AI Impact Summit in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, MeitY Secretary Shri S. Krishnan, NIELIT Director General Dr. M. M. Tripathi, and Shri C. V. Sridhar, Mission Director, APSQM, Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Anchoring India’s Quantum Valley Vision

The proposed campus will serve as the academic core of Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious Quantum Valley initiative, aligned with the state’s proposed Andhra Quantum Mission (APSQM). Amaravati is envisioned as a globally competitive quantum innovation hub, positioning the state at the forefront of next-generation technologies.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in India’s deep-tech journey,” said Dr. M. M. Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT. “The Amaravati Quantum & AI campus will emerge as a national centre of excellence for research, education, and innovation in quantum technologies and artificial intelligence.”

Shri C. V. Sridhar added that the university will anchor India’s next wave of deep-tech talent by converging quantum science, AI and industry-aligned skilling to build a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

First Institution Dedicated Solely to Quantum & AI

While NIELIT already functions as a Deemed-to-be University with 12 approved campuses across India, the Amaravati campus will be the first institutionally dedicated academic hub focused exclusively on Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

NIELIT, an autonomous scientific society under MeitY, has a national mandate to advance education, skilling, training, research and capacity building in emerging technologies. The Amaravati campus will represent a strategic expansion into frontier domains.

Focus on Frontier Technologies

The new campus will specialise in cutting-edge fields, including:

Quantum Computing and Quantum Algorithms

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Quantum Communication and Cybersecurity

Quantum Hardware and Systems Engineering

High-Performance Computing

AI–Quantum Convergence Research

By integrating AI and quantum science, the institution aims to accelerate breakthroughs in cryptography, materials science, climate modelling, financial systems and national security applications.

Research, Skilling and Innovation Ecosystem

The campus is designed as a comprehensive deep-tech ecosystem, integrating:

Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programmes

Advanced quantum and AI research laboratories

Industry-linked Centres of Excellence (CoEs)

Deep-tech incubation and startup support

Global academic and R&D collaborations

The initiative is expected to attract international partnerships, research grants and private-sector participation, creating a strong industry-academia-government interface.

Boost to India’s Deep-Tech Leadership

India has been intensifying its push in emerging technologies under national missions in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. The Amaravati Quantum & AI University campus is expected to significantly enhance India’s research capacity, talent pipeline and innovation output in these strategic sectors.

By combining formal education, high-end research and entrepreneurial support under one institutional framework, the initiative positions Amaravati as a nucleus for quantum and AI innovation — and strengthens India’s bid to become a global leader in next-generation deep-tech education and research.