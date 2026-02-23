Illuminate Your Home: Crompton's Light Revolution

Crompton has unveiled 'Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights', a campaign designed to revolutionize how consumers approach home lighting. The initiative aims to move beyond the outdated notion that brightness equates to quality, suggesting tailored lighting solutions for different home spaces.

Targeting diverse consumer touchpoints including Digital, OOH, Print, Cinema, and influencers, Crompton's campaign highlights its comprehensive range of both indoor and outdoor lighting solutions. The campaign emphasizes purpose-specific illumination, promoting spaces that cater to modern lifestyle requirements.

A core part of the campaign includes a generative AI short film, showcasing common household settings with lighting that fails to match its intended purpose. Crompton's focus on aligning illumination with space needs is set to redefine consumer perceptions and enhance living environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)