A Dazzling Heist Leads to Louvre Leadership Shakeup

The director of the Louvre Museum, Laurence des Cars, has resigned amidst widespread criticism following the theft of the French Crown jewels. The heist, which occurred over a weekend in October, saw the thieves escape with jewels valued at 88 million euros in under eight minutes.

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation, describing it as an act of responsibility during a period when the museum requires stability. He emphasized the importance of driving forward projects for security upgrades and modernisation efforts at one of the world's most renowned cultural institutions.

Des Cars' decision to step down comes as the museum faces immense pressure to prevent such incidents in the future. The presidential office released a statement acknowledging her efforts while highlighting the urgency of restoring public trust and ensuring the safety of priceless artifacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)