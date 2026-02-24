Historic Veeraswamy Restaurant's Fight for Survival on Regent Street

A 20,000-strong petition urging King Charles III to save Veeraswamy, London's iconic Indian restaurant, was delivered to Buckingham Palace. Supporters marched to plead for the monarch's intervention, after the Crown Estate decided not to renew the restaurant's lease on Regent Street.

Veeraswamy, a symbol of Indo-British cultural heritage, faces eviction due to the landlord's plans to convert the space into offices. Co-owners Namita Panjabi and Ranjit Mathrani emphasize the restaurant's historical significance, having hosted high-profile figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Winston Churchill.

The Crown Estate cites the need for building refurbishment, offering alternative premises and financial compensation. Despite legal proceedings, Veeraswamy's future remains uncertain, as the hospitality community rallies in support of the Save Veeraswamy campaign.