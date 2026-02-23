Controversial Sequel 'The Kerala Story 2' Sparks Heated Debate

The upcoming release of 'The Kerala Story 2' has stirred significant debate, fueled by its trailer's polarizing impact on audiences and commentators alike.

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and producer Vipul Shah have publicly defended the film, maintaining it sheds light on crucial society issues without targeting any particular state.

The narrative focus on religious conversion has prompted both backlash and praise, continuing discussions both online and offline as the release date approaches.

