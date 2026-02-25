Left Menu

Punjab's Security Struggles Under AAP: BJP's Bold Claims

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP president, criticized the AAP government for worsening law and order. He highlighted issues of narco-terrorism and ineffective policing, suggesting only BJP leadership can restore stability. Jakhar contended opposition leaders also see the need for BJP's intervention, pointing to upcoming electoral decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:31 IST
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with severely compromising the state's law and order. Speaking to journalists, he declared that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, the situation has spiraled due to a rise in 'gangster narco-terrorism.'

Jakhar claims that the AAP administration's intelligence network is largely ineffective, accusing the police forces of being on the defensive rather than proactive. He linked a recent spate of approximately 20 hand grenade attacks to connections between gangsters, narcotics rings, and terror elements.

Jakhar argued that the situation could be stabilized only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, a sentiment he says is shared by opposition. Jakhar further urged Punjab's electorate to consider these claims as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

