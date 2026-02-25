High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis to engage in critical talks with leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The summit, taking place amid global shifts, aims to address concerns over the Trump administration's policies and their impact on the region.

Following President Donald Trump's military operation last month to arrest Venezuela's former leader Nicolás Maduro and increase pressure on Cuba, the region faces new geopolitical challenges. Trump declared Maduro's capture a significant triumph for US security and promised a renewed future for Venezuela.

Caribbean leaders, including Godwin Friday and Terrance Drew, are set to discuss key issues such as regional security, climate change, and economic growth. The summit underscores the importance of maintaining a rules-based, respectful dialogue as the US and Caribbean nations navigate evolving political landscapes.