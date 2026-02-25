Left Menu

Constitution Hill: From Hurdles to Flat Racing Stardom

Superstar hurdler Constitution Hill is withdrawing from this year's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, as trainer Nicky Henderson prioritizes safety following recent falls. Previously unbeaten in 10 starts, Constitution Hill will now transition to flat racing, with potential participation in prestigious events like the Ebor at York and the Melbourne Cup.

In a recent announcement, trainer Nicky Henderson confirmed that Constitution Hill will not participate in this year's Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The decision follows a series of unfortunate falls that ended the horse's previously unbeaten streak.

Constitution Hill, one of the most successful figures in racing, has notched up nearly 900,000 pounds in prize money over his career. A recent run on the flat raised hopes of his return to prime competition, but Henderson described the 50-50 decision as a choice driven by excessive risk.

Constitution Hill is now set to embark on a flat racing career, with possible appearances in the Ebor at York and the Melbourne Cup. Although the horse's departure is a loss to hurdling enthusiasts, Constitution Hill will make a farewell appearance at Cheltenham on Champion Hurdle day.

