Power Play: JSW Sports Joins Forces with Bengal Pro T20 League
The Cricket Association of Bengal partners with JSW Sports as a key commercial and operations collaborator for the Bengal Pro T20 League. This strategic alliance aims to elevate the league's profile through improved marketing, broadcast innovation, and wider fan engagement. Key figures like Sourav Ganguly attended the announcement.
- Country:
- India
The Cricket Association of Bengal has secured a significant partnership with JSW Sports to act as the commercial, marketing, and operations partner for the Bengal Pro T20 League for the next three years. This strategic move promises to enhance the league's stature.
Launched in 2024, the Bengal Pro T20 League includes both men's and women's teams with a district-based franchise model. This annual event is held from June to August. The Season 3 launch ceremony hosted notable attendees such as CAB President Sourav Ganguly and prominent cricketers like Jhulan Goswami, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh.
JSW Sports will spearhead the league's commercialisation and marketing strategy, ensuring high-quality operations and broadcast productions. The partnership aims to drive innovation and boost fan engagement, aligning with CAB's vision for stronger cricketing foundations in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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