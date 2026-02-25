Xi and Merz: Strengthening Sino-German Partnerships

In a bid to enhance Sino-German relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz convened in Beijing on Wednesday. The meeting underscored the need for reliable partnerships and mutual support in the realm of free trade, as reported by China's state broadcaster.

President Xi highlighted China's backing for Europe's self-reliance and expressed hopes for reciprocal cooperation, aiming to fortify their strategic partnership.

The discussion also touched upon the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Xi advocating for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and negotiation, according to CCTV reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)