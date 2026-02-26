Left Menu

Modi Honors Holocaust Victims at Yad Vashem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Yad Vashem memorial in Israel, accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, to honor Holocaust victims. He laid a wreath and placed a stone in memory of the victims, emphasizing the importance of upholding humanity and peace. This marked Modi's second visit to Yad Vashem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, paid tributes to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem on Thursday during his visit to Israel. Modi laid a wreath and added a commemorative stone at the memorial, highlighting the importance of remembering this dark chapter in history.

During the tour, the leaders visited the Hall of Names, where Netanyahu shared the names of his wife Sara's relatives, who were Holocaust victims. Modi noted the visit's significance, writing on social media, 'The Holocaust stands as one of humanity's darkest chapters.'

This visit underscored the strong strategic partnership between India and Israel, solidified during Modi's previous visit in 2017. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the memorial's role as a reminder of past brutality and a commitment to a more just world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

