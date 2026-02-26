Modi Honors Holocaust Victims at Yad Vashem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Yad Vashem memorial in Israel, accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, to honor Holocaust victims. He laid a wreath and placed a stone in memory of the victims, emphasizing the importance of upholding humanity and peace. This marked Modi's second visit to Yad Vashem.
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, paid tributes to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem on Thursday during his visit to Israel. Modi laid a wreath and added a commemorative stone at the memorial, highlighting the importance of remembering this dark chapter in history.
During the tour, the leaders visited the Hall of Names, where Netanyahu shared the names of his wife Sara's relatives, who were Holocaust victims. Modi noted the visit's significance, writing on social media, 'The Holocaust stands as one of humanity's darkest chapters.'
This visit underscored the strong strategic partnership between India and Israel, solidified during Modi's previous visit in 2017. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the memorial's role as a reminder of past brutality and a commitment to a more just world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Yad Vashem
- Holocaust
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- tribute
- memorial
- peace
- history
- Jewish
ALSO READ
India and Israel will work in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives
India, Israel inked several pacts to expand ties in range of areas including innovation & agriculture after talks between Modi and Netanyahu.
We decided to give new momentum to India-Israel ties: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
Commemorating Courage: PM Modi's Tribute at Yad Vashem