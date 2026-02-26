Left Menu

Malkangiri Villagers Dismantle Maoist Memorials as Part of Peaceful Transition

Villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri district have dismantled 20 memorials set up by CPI (Maoist) cadres, marking a shift towards peace and growth. Previously a Maoist stronghold, the community's action reflects diminishing extremist influence, with support from police and civil administration efforts enhancing trust and stability.

Updated: 26-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable shift, villagers from Odisha's Malkangiri district have dismantled 20 Maoist memorials, signaling a movement towards peace and growth in a previously tumultuous region.

According to Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil, the removal occurred in various locations such as Swabhiman Aanchal, Kalimela, Mathili, and Khairput, showcasing a desire for development over conflict.

Villagers collectively decided that the memorials no longer represented their aspirations, replacing previous fear and stagnation with trust gained through police and civil administration efforts for community integration and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

