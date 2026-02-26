Malkangiri Villagers Dismantle Maoist Memorials as Part of Peaceful Transition

In a remarkable shift, villagers from Odisha's Malkangiri district have dismantled 20 Maoist memorials, signaling a movement towards peace and growth in a previously tumultuous region.

According to Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil, the removal occurred in various locations such as Swabhiman Aanchal, Kalimela, Mathili, and Khairput, showcasing a desire for development over conflict.

Villagers collectively decided that the memorials no longer represented their aspirations, replacing previous fear and stagnation with trust gained through police and civil administration efforts for community integration and stability.

