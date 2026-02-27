Left Menu

Kilt Tradition Triumphs: Sporrans Allowed at World Cup Matches

The Scottish Football Association has secured approval from FIFA to allow sporrans, traditional kilt accessories, at World Cup games in the U.S., where strict stadium entry rules apply. This decision relieves Scotland supporters, ensuring they can uphold their cultural attire while attending matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scotland supporters have been given the green light to wear their kilts complete with sporrans at the World Cup matches. In a ground-breaking agreement, the Scottish Football Association confirmed with FIFA that these traditional pouches will be permitted at games in the U.S., circumventing standard security restrictions.

FIFA, co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, has allowed sporrans following standard searches and inspections. This decision comes as a relief to supporters who worried about adhering to stadium security measures while maintaining their cultural attire.

Graeme Thewliss, a spokesperson for the Scottish FA, mentioned that efforts are underway to educate matchday staff in Boston and Miami about accommodating fans from Scotland. The Scottish team is placed in Group C, competing against Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti, marking their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

